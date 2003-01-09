TCA: A&E back in originals game

A&E Network is jumping back into original scripted series with spy drama

MI5.

The series, based on a British show called Spooks, is joint production

between A&E and the British Broadcasting Corp. and is slated to debut on A&E this summer.

A&E canned its two scripted dramas, Nero Wolfe and 100 Centre

Street, last year due to a combination of low ratings and high production

costs.

MI5 tracks the exploits of the British secret services

counterterrorism unit, and it will play in 16 hour-long episodes.

It's A&E's first new series since Abbe Raven, former head of

The History Channel, took over last fall.

"This is highly relevant in a world where we see those terrifyingly high stakes

in our lives every day," Raven said Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

A&E is tweaking its scheduling, as well, adding several theme nights.

Monday nights will feature mystery movies, and Saturday nights offer off-net

dramas Crossing Jordan and Third Watch.

A&E's stalwart Biography will move to Sunday nights, and Friday

will house documentaries.

Upcoming documentary specials will include Role Reversal, where two

men and two women experiment with swapping sexes, and Insiders View, a

project on Princess Diana from interviews with her personal secretary.

An original biopic on Bette Davis is in the works, and A&E is pitching

Susan Sarandon to play Davis.