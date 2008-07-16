TCA: ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates
By Alex Weprin
Beverly Hills -- ABC announced the premiere dates for its new fall shows Wednesday.
• Monday, Sept. 22, will see the premiere of Dancing with the Stars and the final-season premiere of Boston Legal.
• Tuesday the 23rd will bring the series premiere of Opportunity Knocks, the game show from Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg that travels to small towns across the country.
• Sept. 24, the network will have the Dancing with the Stars results show, followed by a special by street magician David Blaine.
• Sept. 25 will have the premiere of Ugly Betty, along with a two-hour Grey's Anatomy kickoff.
• On Sunday, Sept. 28, the network will have a two-hour Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, followed by the premieres of Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters.
• Wednesday, Oct. 1, will bring the premieres of sophomore drams Pushing Daisies, Private Practice and Dirty Sexy Money.
• Friday, Oct. 3, will bring the premieres of Wife Swap and Supernanny.
• Monday, Oct. 6, will be the premiere date for Samantha Who.
• Thursday, Oct. 9, will be the regular-time-period premiere of Grey's, followed by the series premiere of Life on Mars.
• The second season of drama Eli Stone will premiere Oct. 14.
