TCA: ABC Picks Up ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘$100,000 Pyramid,’ ‘Match Game’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — ABC has renewed summer game shows Celebrity Family Feud, $100,000 Pyramid and Match Game, announced Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment Thursday.

The trio has performed well for the network as its Sunday night primetime block with Feud, Pyramid and Match Game averaging 8.2, 7.7 and 6.5 million total viewers, respectively, so far.

The network also announced the pick up of Thursday night game show To Tell the Truth, which averaged 5.2 million total viewers during its six-episode run.

Related: ABC Orders Kyra Sedgwick Series 'Ten Days in the Valley'