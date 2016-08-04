TCA: ABC Orders Kyra Sedgwick Series ’Ten Days in the Valley’

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2016

Beverly Hills, Calif. — ABC has greenlit Ten Days in the Valley, starring Kyra Sedgwick, announced ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey Thursday during the net’s TCA summer press tour day.

The drama was picked up for 10 episodes that take place over 10 days.

Dungey said the series could premiere anywhere from late mid-season to summer to early fall in 2017.

ABC is partnering with Skydance Television on the project.