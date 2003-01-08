TCA: ABC Family to recycle Mole , Bachelorette

After repurposing the first two installments of ABC's The Bachelor to

strong ratings, ABC Family is planning to treat its viewers to Celebrity

Mole and The Bachelorette after those shows air on ABC.

ABC Family, under president Angela Shapiro, tries to freshen up ABC reality

shows with new footage and behind-the-scenes commentary.

ABC Family's enhanced version of The Bachelor finished with an 1.3

average rating, including a strong 1.9 for the Jan. 4 finale, hosted by

the bachelor, Aaron Buerge.

"I don't want to just repeat a show," Shapiro said Wednesday at the

Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles. "We think about what else we can give

the viewers."

The first repurposed Bachelor on ABC Family averaged a 1.0 last August.

ABC Family's new reality and scripted hybrid series, My Life Is a

Sitcom, where real families compete to star in a sitcom based on their

lives, premieres Jan. 20 as part of the network's new Monday-night reality block.

The show is the first project Shapiro approved after joining the channel from

ABC Daytime in March 2002.