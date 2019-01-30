TCA 2019: ‘World’s Best’ Very Different From ‘AGT’

Pasadena, Calif. — The World’s Best, which CBS will air following the Super Bowl Feb. 3, is quite a different show from another competition series, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, its producers said at TCA in Pasadena. Besides the judges, RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill, there is the Wall of the World--50 judges from, as the name indicates, around the globe.

“It has a very different voice, a very different flavor from America’s Got Talent,” said Alison Holloway, executive producer. “The thing that makes us different is our global identity. It’s a very unique voice that we’re bringing to the table.”

James Corden hosts. Exec producer Ben Winston said Corden is “as entertaining as any host can be on television.”

Mike Darnell is exec producing as well. He called World’s Best “a very big swing for me.” As a homegrown format, the show requires extraordinary time, energy and money to get off the ground. “CBS is taking a really big swing with us,” he added.

Darnell likened the World’s Best-AGT relationship to The Voice coming after American Idol. “What are our spinning chairs?” he said of the World’s Best strategy.

CBS is on board for ten episodes.

World’s Best is envisioned as a global franchise. “If it works in America,” said Darnell, “hopefully we’ll sell it in France, Spain (etc.).”

While the earlier American Idol shows featured bad singers the audience freely laughed at, The World’s Best will not offer weak acts. “Everybody is at the top of their game,” said Winston. “No one is being laughed at.”

RuPaul said the show “really reflects the global vision of the 21st Century.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwhF71TwAzM[/embed]