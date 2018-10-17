CBS to Debut Competition Show 'The World's Best' After Super Bowl

CBS will air talent competition show The World's Best after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3. James Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, will host, and is an executive producer as well. Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill are the judges.

Mike Darnell and Mark Burnett are executive producers too. CBS is on board for 10 episodes.

“What a super combination -- the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “The World's Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges, and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

CBS promises talent acts "from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet." Besides impressing the judges, the acts will have to win over the "wall of the world," featuring 50 global experts in entertainment.

The World's Best is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and MGM Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Darnell, Burnett, Corden, Ben Winston, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks, Alison Holloway, James Breen and Barry Poznick are executive producers.

The Super Bowl takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.