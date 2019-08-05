TCA 2019: ‘Supernatural’ Plans to Go Out With a Bang

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The CW drama Supernatural will sign off after season 15, as the Winchester brothers wind things down following a stunning run. The new season begins Oct. 10.

The cast and producers said they’re intent on ending the show while everyone is still top of

their game. Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean, called the end game “a very thought-out process.” He said they did not want to be the last ones still standing at a party.

“We didn’t want to be that show,” he said. “You do it when it feels right and you do it right. All signs pointed to this season.”

TCA 2019: CW Drama ‘The 100’ to End After Next Season

Misha Collins, who plays Castiel, said the cast and producers all felt it was time to wrap. “We’re all in the same place in that we want to end strong,” he said. “We want to feel like it’s going out with a bang, and I feel we are. I think it’s going to be an epic final season.”

Season 15 picks up right where No. 14 left off, said Andrew Dabb, exec producer. “We’ll see a lot of people from the past--some who people are expecting, and some they are not expecting.”

Ackles said “we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel in the 15th season.”

He spoke of creator Eric Kripke’s initial five-year plan for Supernatural. Kripke departed after five seasons, but the show continued. “This world has lasted much longer than maybe it was originally intended to,” he said.

Ackles noted that series endings “are not gonna please everybody. You just can’t.”

The writers were in no risk of running out of tales to spin, according to Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam. “The story is strong,” he said. “It’s poetic to almost say good bye too soon.”

Ackles said he was keeping an open mind about any Supernatural projects, such as a movie, that may pop up after the finale. “I’m not ready to close doors or burn bridges,” he said.

Mark Pedowitz, CW president, came out on stage to thank the panelists for their 15 seasons. “You have created immense enjoyment in my personal life,” said Pedowitz. “You will always have a home here. You will always have a personal fan in me.”