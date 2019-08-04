TCA 2019: CW Drama ‘The 100’ to End After Next Season

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Post-apocalyptic drama The 100 will sign off after its next season, which is No. 7. The show will air in the mid-season on The CW.

The 100 is about 100 teens sent to Earth to see if the planet is inhabitable following a nuclear apocalypse.

Creator Jason Rothenberg tweeted about the news.

[embed]https://twitter.com/JRothenbergTV/status/1158048665929277440[/embed]

Season six began in April.

The 100 was inspired by a book series from Kass Morgan.

The cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Thomas McDonell and Marie Avgeropoulos.