TCA 2019: CW Drama ‘The 100’ to End After Next Season

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Post-apocalyptic drama The 100 will sign off after its next season, which is No. 7. The show will air in the mid-season on The CW.
The 100 is about 100 teens sent to Earth to see if the planet is inhabitable following a nuclear apocalypse.
Creator Jason Rothenberg tweeted about the news.
Season six began in April.
The 100 was inspired by a book series from Kass Morgan.
The cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Thomas McDonell and Marie Avgeropoulos.
