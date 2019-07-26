TCA 2019: Starz Announces ‘Power’ Spinoff

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Starz will create a Power spinoff series starring singer/actress Mary J. Blige, Power executive producers Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson announced at the Television Critics Association press tour Friday.

The series, Power Book II: Ghost will feature Blige as its new character, although no other details about the series were revealed.

“We have alluded previously to various spin-offs, prequels and other expansions of the Power Universe,” Kemp and Jackson said during the Power TCA panel. “Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power.PowerBook II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power’s most controversial characters. Joining the cast of the new series and the Power family, please welcome world-renowned recording artist and Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige.”

Blige last month signed an exclusive first-look television deal with Starz owner Lionsgate to develop and produce television series under her newly launched Blue Butterfly productions. The multifaceted singer-songwriter-actress will also have the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate’s array of business platforms, according to Lionsgate.

