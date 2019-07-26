TCA 2019: Starz to Split ‘Power’ Final Season Into Two Parts

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Starz will extend the sixth and final season of its top-rated drama seriesPower into two parts, according to Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik.

The 15-episode final season of Power will debut Aug. 25 with the first 10 episodes, followed by the final five episodes of the series set to premiere in early January, Zlotnik said during the network's Television Critics Association's Power panel session.

The network will also debut on Aug. 25 a Powerafter-show, Power Confidential, which will air after each episode and will discuss series happenings with the stars of the show and special guests, according to Zlotnik.

Power, which stars Omari Harwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton and Joseph Sikora, is the most watched series on Starz and the second most-watched show on premium television behind HBO’s Game of Thrones, according to network officials.

In other Starz news, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch announced the return of Outlander for its fifth season in 2020. He also said that the network's freshman drama/fantasy show Now Apocalypsewill not return for a second season.