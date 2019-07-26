TCA 2019: Hulu Renews 'The Handmaid’s Tale' for Fourth Season

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Hulu will bring back its Emmy-winning series TheHandmaid’s Tale for a fourth season, part of a series of programming announcements the streaming service made during its Friday morning Television Critics Association press tour panel.

The Handmaid’s Tale, which stars Elisabeth Moss and based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood, has won 11 Emmys and is executive produced by executive produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.

The streaming service also announced it has signed actress/comedian Amy Schumer to a first-look deal that kicks off with the development of a new comedy series Love, Beth, which expected to debut in 2020.

Other new Hulu series include Dollface which stars Kat Dennings as a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind; Reprisal from Warren Littlefield and starring Abigail Spencer; and the Mindy Kaling reimagining of Four Weddings and a Funeral, based on the popular 1990s film.

“Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation,” said Hulu’s senior vice president of originals, Craig Erwich in a statement. “The series we’re presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflects why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work.”

Hulu also announced that it has tapped Top Chef star Padma Lakshimi to develop the streaming service’s first food-based series, an as-yet-titled 10-episode cooking show. Also, Golden Globe Award-winner Mahershala Ali will appear as a special guest star in Hulu’s comedy series Ramy, which will return for its second season in 2020, said company officials.

Hulu also released trailers for two upcoming series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga which debuts Sept. 4, and Looking For Alaska, which premieres Oct. 18.

Hulu also said it will launch all seasons of the 1990's CBS series Designing Women, which will premiere on the service Aug. 26.