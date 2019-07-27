TCA 2019: Court TV Sets O.J. Simpson Murder Trial Documentary Project

Recently launched multicast network Court TV will air a 37-part docuseries around the infamous O.J. Simpson trial in 2020, the network announced during its Television Critics Association session Saturday.

The series, OJ25, is the network’s first original series and will recognize the 25th anniversary of the trial verdict by airing 37 weekly episodes of the trial that explore and contextualize the main events of the trial coinciding with the same week 25 years earlier, according to the network.

Also on Court TV’s original programming docket is Court TV Mysteries, which will present real-life stories of betrayal, greed and murder leading to justice in the courtroom, said network officials.

The network is also planning gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, as well as coverage of such trials as the murder of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and the retrial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow II, according to network officials.

“Mining the vast Court TV library of more than a thousand trials provides the new opportunity to tell compelling true-crime stories and create captivating content supporting our live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the country’s top current trials,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks, which owns Court TV.

On the distribution front, the network, which debuted on May 8, is scheduled to launch this fall on multicast channels via television stations in 17 markets -- including New York’s WPIX, Los Angeles’ KTLA, Chicago’s WGN, Philadelphia’s WPHL, and Dallas’ KDAF, according to the network.