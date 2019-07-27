TCA 2019: Amazon Orders Second Season of Upcoming Drama 'Carnival Row'

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Amazon Prime Video has picked up a second season of fantasy drama series Carnival Row ahead of its season one premiere, Amazon announced Saturday during its portion of the Television Critics Association press tour.

From Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, Carnival Row stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and is set in a Victorian fantasy world.

Season one of Carnival Row will premiere Aug. 30.

Amazon also announced it had picked up a fifth season of sci-fi series The Expanse.

The fourth season of the show will premiere Dec. 13.

Carnival Row is based on Travis Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row. Beacham serves as executive producer along with Marc Guggenheim, Rene Echevarria, Jon Amiel, and Orlando Bloom.

Produced by Alcon Television Group, The Expanse comes from Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who also executive produce season four with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak.