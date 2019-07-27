TCA 2019: Amazon Signs First-Look Production Deal with Forest Whitaker, Connie Britton

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Amazon Saturday announced a first look production deal with actress Connie Britton and Forest Whitaker’s Significant Productions studio.

The agreements, announced during the streaming service’s Television Critics Association press tour event, calls for Britton (Nashville) and Significant -- co-founded by Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi -- to develop exclusive television series on Amazon Prime Video, according to the service.

“Connie Britton is a multi-talented actress who has captivated audiences with her portrayal of smart, complicated women,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “Britton’s ability to create memorable characters and identify compelling stories makes her a perfect fit for Amazon Studios. We look forward to seeing what she creates for the global Amazon Prime Video audience.”

Whitaker's Significant Productions has produced such films as Fruitvale Station, Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Roxanne Roxanne, and Sorry to Bother You.

“Significant Productions, fueled by the vision of Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, has given a platform to emerging talent and created brilliant, critically acclaimed, and commercially successful projects across film and television,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television, Amazon Studios in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with Significant Productions as they continue to develop fresh voices to tell even more important, inclusive stories.”