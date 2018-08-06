TCA 2018: The CW Primed for Sundays

Complete Coverage: 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — CW president Mark Pedowitz took issue when a questioner described Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as ratings-challenged, saying The CW views shows’ performance “from a linear, delayed viewing, streaming point of view.” Pedowitz said, over a seven-day period, “We’re very pleased with the performance of both Jane and Crazy Ex.”

“You don't see it because we do not release our digital numbers, like everybody else doesn't release digital numbers. But we know what's going on. We know what’s going on,” he added. “We know the affection and the affinity” for the two shows."

Of the network’s Charmed reboot, he said the remake “has the essence” of the original while offering something new. “We wanted to take a different path with it,” said Pedowitz.

The network is gearing up for programming Sundays starting in October, which sees it offer 12 hours of primetime series, up from the current 10. Pedowitz said the move has had a “terrific reception” from the advertising community, and has the support of CW affiliates, too. “They were thrilled that we have grown,” said Pedowitz.

He said there’s not been talk of The CW programming Saturday prime, too. “We’re looking to rest on the seventh day,” he said. “We’ll see how Sunday works out.”

Fall debutants include football drama All American, Charmed, Riverdale and the final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The CW has a hearty mid-season schedule that includes the premieres of In the Dark, Roswell, The Hundred, iZombie and Jane the Virgin.

“We want to stay scripted as much as we can throughout the year,” explained Pedowitz.