TCA 2018: Showtime Unveils Premiere Dates for ‘Billions’, ‘I’m Dying Up Here’, ‘The Affair’

Complete Coverage: 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour



Pasadena, Calif. — Showtime announced the premiere dates for Billions, I’m Dying Up Here and The Affair.



The dates were revealed Saturday by Showtime Networks president and CEO David Nevins, during the network’s 2018 TCA winter press tour.



Billions, which stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, will return for its third season March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



Related: Showtime Orders Season Three of ‘The Circus’



Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin created Billions with Koppelman and Levien serving as executive producers.



The sophomore effort of I’m Dying Up Here will premiere May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.



I’m Dying Up Here is produced by Showtime and is based on William Knoedelseder’s book of the same name.



Related: ‘Homeland’ Season Seven Premieres Feb. 11



Season four of The Affair will bow June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



The Affair comes from Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi. Treem and Levi executive produce the series along with Jessica Rhoades.



Nevins also announced that the network will premiere documentary XY Chelsea, which is based on the life of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, and The Fourth Estate (wt), an in-depth look at The New York Times as it covers the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.



XY Chelsea is directed by Tim Travers Hawkins and will premiere later in 2018 first theatrically and then on the network.



The Fourth Estate (wt) is produced and directed by Liz Garbus and will bow May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.