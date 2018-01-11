TCA 2018: HBO to Air ‘Flight of the Conchords’ Special in May

HBO confirmed word of a Flight of the Conchords special, saying there will be an hour-long special in May based on the musical series, starring New Zealanders Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement.



Taping before a live audience during their United Kingdom tour, the presentation will feature the duo performing their classics and new original songs.

McKenzie and Clement debuted on HBO in 2005 in the comedy series One-Night Stand, and returned to the network in 2007 for the debut season of Flight of the Conchords, which followed fictionalized versions of their lives in New York City. It ran for two seasons.

Both stars went on to film careers. Clement’s credits include the Rio movies while McKenzie was the music supervisor for The Muppets.

The comedy special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton. Executive producers are Clement, McKenzie and Mike Martinovich.