Reports: ‘Flight of the Conchords’ to Return to HBO

Flight of the Conchords, a musical comedy series that aired on HBO starring New Zealanders Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, is returning for a one-hour special later this year, according to numerous published reports.

HBO said the special is not yet confirmed.

The show, with Clement and McKenzie playing a musical duo struggling in Manhattan, ran for two seasons starting in 2007. It also starred Kristen Schaal as an obsessed fan of the Conchords and Rhys Darby as the duo’s uptight manager, Murray.

The show had something of a cult following, fans drawn to the Conchords’ way offbeat music videos and idiosyncratic humor.