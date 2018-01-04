TCA 2018: Fox Renews 'The Gifted,' Lines Up Final Run of 'New Girl'

Fox has renewed The Gifted for a second season. The drama is a family adventure set in Marvel's X-Men universe. Fox shared the news at its TCA session in Pasadena Thursday.



The season one finale rolls Monday, Jan. 15. The show is averaging a 2.0 in viewers 18-49 in terms of live plus seven, said Fox.



The Gifted is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television. Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are the executive producers. Nix is showrunner.



In other Fox news, the March 11 Family Guy will be an extended-length episode with limited commercials, a first for the animated franchise. In “Send in Stewie, Please”, Stewie (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) gets sent to the office of his school's child psychologist, Dr. Cecil Pritchfield (guest voiced by Sir Ian McKellen), after pushing one of his classmates. During the session, Stewie experiences a series of personal and emotional revelations.



Family Guy is in its 15th season. Its 300th episode airs Jan. 14.



20th Century Fox Television produces the show. MacFarlane is creator/executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin are executive producers/showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers.



And the final season of comedy New Girl premieres Tuesday, April 10. Guest stars for the season include Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner and Damon Wayans, Jr. There will be eight episodes, said Fox, and it will wrap with an hour finale May 15.



The series stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day, Jake Johnson as Nick Miller, Max Greenfield as Schmidt, Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop and Hannah Simone as Cece Schmidt.



JB Smoove and Tig Notaro will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.



Chernin Entertainment produces New Girl in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether. Meriwether, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Peter Chernin, Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers, with Meriwether, Baer and Finkel the co-showrunners.