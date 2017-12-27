Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 24).



For the second week in a row, Fox dominates our ranking, grabbing three out of five of the slots.



Fox’s new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, moves from fourth place last time to first place this time, racking up just over 276 million TV ad impressions over seven days. The Four: Battle for Stardom, Fox’s upcoming singing competition, holds steady at No. 2, while new Fox sitcom LA to Vegas debuts in our ranking at No. 3. Another new entrant, Freeform’s Grown-ish, a black-ish spin-off, takes fourth place.



Closing out our chart at No. 5 is one more new entrant: HGTV’s husband-and-wife home-reno show Home Town. Notably, Home Town scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (145) in our ranking, getting 45% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 276,348,818

AttentionScore: 86.56

AttentionIndex: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $6,103,651

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $956,279

2) The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX

Impressions: 264,299,065

AttentionScore: 86.82

AttentionIndex: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $6,649,339

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $882,834

3) LA to Vegas, FOX

Impressions: 224,471,580

AttentionScore: 88.02

AttentionIndex: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,660,429

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $760,613

4) Grown-ish, Freeform

Impressions: 214,276,300

AttentionScore: 93.70

AttentionIndex: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $790,200

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $13,781

5) Home Town, HGTV

Impressions: 213,279,174

AttentionScore: 95.56

AttentionIndex: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $989,041

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $274,883

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp.Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).