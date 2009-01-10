TCA '09: From NASCAR To a Big, Fat Wedding

TLC will debut its new series NASCAR Wives on Jan. 24 at 10 p.m., it told critics at the annual TCA confab.

The insider's view into the worlds of the women who juggle the demands of their own lives with their husbands' high-octane jobs premieres with a one-hour special and will return as a series in late spring.

Also debuting is World's Heaviest Man Gets Married, on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. Manuel Uribe has been bed-bound for eight years and must plan his wedding from his bed.

More news from TCA '09is available all week long atwww.broadcastingcable.com/tca.