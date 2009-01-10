TCA '09: Animal Planet Prepares to Walk the Lion
At the Television Critics Association winter meeting in Los Angeles, Animal Planet highlighted Walk the Lion, its new series featuring David Salmoni, the network's resident large-predator-expert zoologist. Salmoni spent six months alone among an aggressive pride of "problem lions" that don't trust human beings. Animal Planet is also premiering the new docu-drama Jockeys on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m.
