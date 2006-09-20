TBS/TNT Names Chief Marketing Officer

TBS/TNT has named Jeff Gregor as chief marketing officer, a new position. Gregor, formerly senior VP of sports marketing and programming for the two Turner entertainment networks, will now oversee a consolidated marketing department that unites the marketing staffs for both channels, as well as on-air promotions and digital extensions. He will report to TNT/TBS Executive VP/COO Steve Koonin

The appointment is designed to consolidate the networks' portfolio of marketing endeavors under one person at at time when TNT's originals remain strong and TBS is expanding into originals of its own . Previously each network had a marketing Senior Vice President.

Gregor joined TNT in 2000 and in his most recent role was responsible for developing and implementing marketing programs for the networks' sports and sports-related programming, as well as strategic planning and scheduling of sports programming, management of contractual agreements and oversight of the networks' sports units.