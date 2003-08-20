TBS takes big bite out of ratings
TBS Superstation's latest original movie, Red Water, where a shark
terrorizes residents of the Louisiana bayou, grabbed stunning marks for its Aug.
17 premiere.
The thriller attacked with a 5.0 rating and 7 million viewers, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
That helped to lift TBS' prime-time average to a 1.9 rating and 2.4 million
viewers for the week of Aug. 11-17.
The blackout last week in the Northeast and Midwest impacted ratings, with
about 15% of U.S. television households in the dark.
Disney Channel also scored big with its latest original movie, The
Cheetah Girls, which nabbed a 4.6 rating and 6.5 million viewers.
For the week, Disney posted a sizzling 2.4 prime-time average with 3 million
viewers, making it cable's top-rated network.
Turner Network Television followed with a strong 2.1 average in prime time and 2.3 million viewers.
Its highest-rated program was actually not in prime time: The Michigan 400
Aug. 17 scored a 4.9 rating with 6.2 million viewers.
Rounding out the top five were USA Network (1.7 rating and 2 million
viewers), Cartoon Network (1.7, 1.9 million) and Lifetime Television (1.7, 1.7 million).
Discovery Channel's latest big natural-history special, Nefertiti
Resurrected, snagged a hearty 4.0 rating and 5.5 million viewers, helping
Discovery to a 1.3 average for the week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.