TBS takes big bite out of ratings

TBS Superstation's latest original movie, Red Water, where a shark

terrorizes residents of the Louisiana bayou, grabbed stunning marks for its Aug.

17 premiere.

The thriller attacked with a 5.0 rating and 7 million viewers, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

That helped to lift TBS' prime-time average to a 1.9 rating and 2.4 million

viewers for the week of Aug. 11-17.

The blackout last week in the Northeast and Midwest impacted ratings, with

about 15% of U.S. television households in the dark.

Disney Channel also scored big with its latest original movie, The

Cheetah Girls, which nabbed a 4.6 rating and 6.5 million viewers.

For the week, Disney posted a sizzling 2.4 prime-time average with 3 million

viewers, making it cable's top-rated network.

Turner Network Television followed with a strong 2.1 average in prime time and 2.3 million viewers.

Its highest-rated program was actually not in prime time: The Michigan 400

Aug. 17 scored a 4.9 rating with 6.2 million viewers.

Rounding out the top five were USA Network (1.7 rating and 2 million

viewers), Cartoon Network (1.7, 1.9 million) and Lifetime Television (1.7, 1.7 million).

Discovery Channel's latest big natural-history special, Nefertiti

Resurrected, snagged a hearty 4.0 rating and 5.5 million viewers, helping

Discovery to a 1.3 average for the week.