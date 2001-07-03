TBS seeks Worst Case players

TBS has issued a casting call for its Worst-Case Scenario reality series to be produced by Columbia TriStar Television for a January 2002 debut.

Wannabe contestants can apply on TBS's Web site,

Survivor: The Australian Outback and the upcoming Survivor: Africa, will be the Worst Case executive producer. The series is loosely based on The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook, written by Joshua Piven and David Borgenicht, which depicts people surviving dire circumstances. - Richard Tedesco