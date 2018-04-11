TBS Scores Weekly Primetime Ratings Three-peat

TBS scored its third consecutive cable primetime ratings win on the strength of its “March Madness” college basketball coverage.

TBS averaged 2.3 million viewers to top all cable networks during the week of April 2 to April 8, said Nielsen. Aiding TBS’s win was its live coverage of the April 2 Villanova-Michigan NCAA men’s college basketball tournament final game, which drew more than 13.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Fox News Channel was second with 2 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (1.7 million viewers), HGTV (1.5 million) and USA (1.2 million), said the network.

Fox News was the top choice among viewers on a total day basis for the 13 consecutive week. The news network averaged 1.2 million viewers, besting MSNBC (943,000 viewers), Nickelodeon (850,000), HGTV (828,000) and Investigation Discovery (730,000).