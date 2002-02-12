TBS ropes in ratings with Wild West
Box-office bomb Wild Wild West proved to be a ratings winner for TBS
Superstation, lifting the cable network to a tie with Lifetime Television in the weekly
basic-cable Nielsens.
Lifetime and TBS each scored a 1.9 in prime time households, although Lifetime
barely edged out TBS in actual number of households delivered -- 1.637 million
versus TBS' 1.636 million -- according to Nielsen Media Research.
Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network followed closely behind, each with a 1.7. Sunday's 8 p.m.
EST airing of Wild Wild West -- starring Will Smith -- was also the top
program in basic cable for the week.
TBS also ranked tops in key demos -- adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and
25 through 54.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.