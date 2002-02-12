TBS ropes in ratings with Wild West

Box-office bomb Wild Wild West proved to be a ratings winner for TBS

Superstation, lifting the cable network to a tie with Lifetime Television in the weekly

basic-cable Nielsens.

Lifetime and TBS each scored a 1.9 in prime time households, although Lifetime

barely edged out TBS in actual number of households delivered -- 1.637 million

versus TBS' 1.636 million -- according to Nielsen Media Research.

Turner Network Television and Cartoon Network followed closely behind, each with a 1.7. Sunday's 8 p.m.

EST airing of Wild Wild West -- starring Will Smith -- was also the top

program in basic cable for the week.

TBS also ranked tops in key demos -- adults 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and

25 through 54.