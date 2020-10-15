TBS Renews Original Sitcom ‘The Last O.G’ For Season Four

TBS said it ordered season four of The Last O.G., the comedy series starring Tracy Morgan.

For season four, Owen Smith will serve as showrunner.

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” said Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

In the series, Morgan’s character is an ex-con who comes back to Brooklyn after 15 years in prison to see how much his old neighborhood has changed. The show was co-created by Jordan Peele.

Smith has been a writer for shows including Black-ish, Survivor’s Remorse, The Arsenio Hall Show and The Nightly Show with Larry Wlimore. As a comedian he’s appeared on shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Conan.

“I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.”

The Last O.G. is executive produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Owen Smith and Steve Ast. Co-executive producers include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions.