TBS Renews ‘American Dad!’

TBS has ordered a new 22-episode season of American Dad! The animated comedy, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is currently in its first season on TBS following 10 seasons on Fox Broadcasting.

"We are thrilled with American Dad!’s performance to date and are confident the show is going to continue its tremendous success," said Deborah K. Bradley, executive VP, head of program acquisitions, content strategy and licensing for Turner Broadcasting. "By ordering a new season while the current season is early in its run, we're ensuring that Seth MacFarlane and his team will have the freedom to take the misadventures of the CIA agent Stan Smith and his family to a whole new level."

Kevin Reilly, who was named president of TBS and TNT Nov. 4, canceled American Dad! when he was chief of Fox Broadcasting. It was subsequently picked up by TBS under previous network president Michael Wright.

Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Gary Newman, who in July with fellow studio head Dana Walden was given oversight of the broadcast network following Reilly’s departure, told B&C in August, “Having seen the ratings this summer for American Dad!, I wish we still had it on the network.”

American Dad! is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle.