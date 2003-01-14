TBS' Prince gets royal ratings
TBS Superstation proved that some viewers are still interested in the Kennedy clan,
scoring big overnight ratings for its original JFK Jr. biopic.
America's Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story nabbed a 5.6 overnight
rating for its Jan. 12 debut, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Final ratings will be available Tuesday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.