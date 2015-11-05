TBS Plans Marathon Launch for 'Angie Tribeca'

TBS plans to launch its new series Angie Tribeca with a 25-hour marathon that will show the entire first season commercial free five times starting Jan. 17.

The network also said the show has already renewed for 10 "seasons". Each of those seasons will consist of one half-hour episode. Those will begin airing Mondays at 9:30 p.m. beginning Jan 25.

Viewers will also be able to binge watch the show on TBS’ VOD, digital and mobile platforms.

Angie Tribeca is a police show created by Steve and Nancy Carell. It stars Rashida Jones, Hayes MacArthur and Jere Burns.

"Angie Tribeca has everything anyone could ever imagine in a crime drama," said a TBS spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, according to a press release. "Dead bodies, heinous crimes, complex mysteries within mysteries, violence, grit, sex, gritty sex and a detective who will stop at nothing to get her man…or woman…or ferret. We are so incredibly proud of Angie Tribeca, we're going to shove it down America's throat in a really big way. And not just America. We're taking Angie global!"

Angie Tribeca will also roll out on Turner International entertainment networks in January. Turner's Latin American and German networks will present the 25-hour marathon on Jan. 17, while Spanish, Nordic and Asian networks will premiere all first-season episodes at one time.