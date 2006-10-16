TBS' Petruzzi Adds Sports
Sal Petruzzi, veteran top Turner Broadcasting system sales public relations executive, has been named senior VP of public relations for the ad sales and marketing unit.
Petruzzi adds production and programming unit Turner Sports to his oversight.
Petruzzi joined the company in 2003 from A&E, where he had been director of public affairs and communications. Overseeing sports PR won't be a stretch. He handled ESPN and the NBA as an account executive for Dan Klores Associates before joining A&E.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.