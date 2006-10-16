TBS' Petruzzi Adds Sports

Sal Petruzzi, veteran top Turner Broadcasting system sales public relations executive, has been named senior VP of public relations for the ad sales and marketing unit.



Petruzzi adds production and programming unit Turner Sports to his oversight.



Petruzzi joined the company in 2003 from A&E, where he had been director of public affairs and communications. Overseeing sports PR won't be a stretch. He handled ESPN and the NBA as an account executive for Dan Klores Associates before joining A&E.