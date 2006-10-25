TBS Partners With MySpace

TBS has teamed up with MySpace in a comedy contest, becoming the latest in a string of networks to try to harness the promotional power of the social networking giant.

TBS and MySpace's "Stand Up or Sit Down Comedy Challenge" invites aspiring and established comedians to submit video through a designated page. Five finalists will perform in an hour-long special hosted by George Lopez, which will be filmed at The Comedy Festival in Las Vegas and premiere on TBS Nov. 17.

Following that, viewers can vote for their favorite of the five on MySpace and TBS will award the winner a $50,000 development deal. TBS will announce the winner during a break of Comic Relief 2006, which it is simulcasting with HBO on Nov. 18.

Other networks that have used MySpace for promotions include FX for Nip/Tuck, The CW for Veronica Mars and Bravo for Project Runway and Blow Out.