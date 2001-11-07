TBS outrates basic cable rivals

In a rare first-place win, TBS Superstaion outranked all other cable networks in primetime last week, even beating out Lifetime.

TBS posted a 2.0 average rating for the week ended Sunday, largely on the strength of the oft-aired Pretty Woman, which scored a 4 Nielsen rating on Sunday night, if you can believe it. The network also was graced with New York Knicks-Washington Wizards game featuring the return of Michael Jordan, which got a 3.3 last Tuesday.

Lifetime came in with a 1.8. USA trailed in third with a mere 1.5, followed by TNT, Nick and Cartoon Network at a 1.4

On the news front, Fox News Channel beat CNN in prime for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks, averaging a 1.3 vs. CNN's 1.1.

Fox's win was due to The O'Reilly Factor, which cleanly beat CNN's 8 p.m. newscasts. CNN's Larry King Live and Arron Brown win their time slots, but not nearly enough to overcome O'Reilly's strength. Fox even tied CNN in total day rating, with a 0.9. - John M. Higgins