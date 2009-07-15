TBS Orders Sitcom 'Are We There Yet?'

Debmar-Mercury has sold original comedy Are We There Yet? to TBS for a ten-episode test run.

Based on the hit movie from Revolution Studios, the show is the latest in a series of tests put together by Debmar-Mercury intended to create new programming at a minimum of risk for all partners.

Are We There Yet? will star Everybody Hates Chris's Terry Crews, and will be produced by Ice Cube's Cube Vision. Ali LeRoi, executive producer of The Chris Rock Show and Everybody Hates Chris, will join Ice Cube, Revolution's Joe Roth and Matt Alvarez as executive producers. Ice Cube, who starred in the movie, will have a recurring role in the show.

The ten-episode test is slated to premiere on TBS next June, and TBS will have the option to order 90 more episodes if it's happy with the program's performance. TBS is also the home of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Meet the Browns, both of which are also distributed by Debmar-Mercury and are the results of successful test runs.

Last week, Debmar-Mercury announced a similar test. Comedy Central signed a deal to air ten episodes of an original sitcom from the producing team of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Chris Henchy, and stars Napoleon Dynamite's Jon Heder. As in the other deals, Comedy Central will have the option to order 90 more episodes if the network is pleased with the show's performance.