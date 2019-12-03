TBS Orders Second Season of ‘The Misery Index’

TBS ordered a second season of comedy game show The Misery Index.

The network said the series has reached 28 million viewers across linear, VOD and digital so far during its inaugural season.

Host Jameela Jamil will return, along with panelists Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano. The panelists are members of The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of Impractical Jokers on truTV. Both TBS and truTV are owned by AT&T.

Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, the show rates unfortunate but funny events based on a misery index created by therapists.

“Jameela and The Tenderloins have wholeheartedly translated the most miserable of mishaps into absolute amusement, giving the audience and contestants permission to be entertained by these misfortunes,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “We couldn't be more excited to continue our relationship with these five brilliantly talented comedians."

The Misery Index was developed by Andy Breckman with Ben and Dan Newmark for Grandma’s House Entertainment.