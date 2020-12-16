TBS Orders Season Six of ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’

TBS has renewed late-night show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee for season six, which begins Jan. 13. Samantha Bee hosts and executive produces.

“A trailblazing force in late night, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has continued to use political satire to entertain, educate and empower viewers while keeping the government in check,” said TBS. “This year, Bee also blazed an actual trail from her NYC studio to her backyard, where she taped new episodes during the pandemic with help from her husband and fellow executive producer, Jason Jones.”

TBS also renewed its first look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition.

“I’m so proud to have Sam part of the TBS family. After creating award-winning episodes from the dire elements of her backyard, I can’t wait to see what she does with some electricity and a roof over her head," said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “She is a champion for important causes and brings issues to light that inspire, entertain and educate.”

Bee was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart before starting Full Frontal. The weekly program reaches close to 3.5 million viewers per episode, according to TBS.

“It’s a huge honor to get to keep doing this crazy, smart and silly show for a sixth season,” said Bee. “Is it official though? Are we still waiting for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?”

The series is executive produced by Bee, Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.