TBS Orders More My Boys

TBS ordered nine more episodes of its scripted comedy My Boys. The show has been a success so far, averaging more than 1 million adults 18-49 over six episodes. It will go back into production in early 2007, with the new episodes premiering this summer.

My Boys, which stars Jordana Spiro as a sportswriter with guy best friends, will finish its first batch of episodes over holiday weekend, with two new episodes on both Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 and the finale Dec. 28.

The show was created by Betsy Thomas who executive produces with Jamie Tarses and Gavin Polone. Pariah and Two Out Rally Productions produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television.