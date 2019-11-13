TBS Orders Fifth Season of 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

TBS has renewed Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which means a fifth season of the late-night program is coming. The show premiered in 2016 and reaches nearly 4 million viewers per episode, according to TBS.

TBS also renewed its first look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition. The company recently began production on The Untitled Amy Hoggart Project (wt), a spin-off series from Full Frontal correspondent Amy Hoggart.

“I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue doing this show for another season,” said host Bee. “Excited to still be at it when Trump finally gives up the presidency at the end of his fifth term, January 2036. I heard he'll be leaving to spend more time with his family. JK JK.”

Bee established her name as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

The series is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo and Pat King.

TBS is part of WarnerMedia Entertainment.