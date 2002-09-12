TBS offers SAP football feed
When TBS Superstation kicks off its college-football telecasts Sept. 14,
Spanish-speaking fans will be treated to coverage in their native tongue.
TBS will offer a second-audio-program feed with a Spanish-speaking crew calling its Pacific 10 Conference and
Big 12 Conference college-football games.
Announcers Jose Medellin and Marcelo Godoy -- who also
announce Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball games in Spanish for WWWE(AM)
radio -- will anchor the network's Spanish broadcasts.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.