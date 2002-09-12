TBS offers SAP football feed

When TBS Superstation kicks off its college-football telecasts Sept. 14,

Spanish-speaking fans will be treated to coverage in their native tongue.

TBS will offer a second-audio-program feed with a Spanish-speaking crew calling its Pacific 10 Conference and

Big 12 Conference college-football games.

Announcers Jose Medellin and Marcelo Godoy -- who also

announce Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball games in Spanish for WWWE(AM)

radio -- will anchor the network's Spanish broadcasts.