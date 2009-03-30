TBS' ‘My Boys' Snags Nationwide Insurance Deal

Filed at 10:53 a.m. EST on Mar. 30, 2009

TBS has locked up Nationwide Insurance as a presenting sponsor for season three of comedy My Boys.

As part of the package Nationwide branding will be included in tune-ins and billboards for the series, and will also be featured in a custom tune-in spot featuring PJ and Bobby joking with the Nationwide agent at Crowley's bar.

Nationwide will also be integrated into a storyline later this season, and will see in-show sponsorship elements.

"We appreciate that Nationwide Insurance values the importance of creative marketing and promotions to enhance their communication strategy," said Katherine Johnson, senior vice president, Turner Entertainment promotions and marketing, announcing the sponsorship. "We hope to not only engage viewers with their brand, but also add some comedic support to the series with the customized My Boys Nationwide integrated tune-in."

The Turner Networks have been aggressive in locking up package deals with advertisers for its original drama and comedy series, including custom spots and integration. Unilever sponsored the TNT drama Trust Me, while sandwich maker Quiznos was incorporated into episodes of last season's breakout Raising The Bar.

The new season of My Boys, which features PJ in a new relationship and a new job, will premiere on TBS March 31 at 10:30 p.m.