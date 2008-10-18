TBS Misses Beginning of ALCS

TBS missed the beginning of one of the biggest baseball games of the season - Saturday's crucial American League Championship Series Game Six between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays - due to technical difficulties.



The snafu caused viewers to miss Tampa Bay take the lead on a first-inning home run.



TBS released the following statement: "Two circuit breakers in our Atlanta transmission operations tripped causing the master router and its backup – which are necessary to transmit any incoming feed outbound – to shut down. This impacted our live feed from being distributed to any of the other networks in the Turner portfolio and caused the delay in our coverage. Both our primary and backup routers were impacted by this problem. We apologize to baseball fans for this mishap that caused a delay in our coverage."



TBS finally joined the game in progress at about 5:28pm ET, with the game already in the bottom of the first inning with one out and Tampa Bay already leading 1-0.



Announcer Chip Caray welcomed viewers by saying, "We apologize for technical difficulties we encountered back in Atlanta."



Before finally fixing the problems, TBS ran an episode of The Steve Harvey Show, with a crawl noting technical difficulties.