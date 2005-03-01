TBS Is Makin' Whoopi and More

TBS will work with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Courteney Cox Arquette, Cedric the Entertainer and Pauly Shore through upcoming projects -- three green-lit series, a pilot order and a first-look development deal.

The network has ordered Sketch Off, a pilot from Goldberg’s One Ho Productions about the search for the best sketch comedy troupe.

TBS has also greenlit Loser Leaves Town. The reality series, from Bruce Nash of Nash Entertainment, features two warring neighbors who duke it out in a series of competitions, with the loser being forced to get out of town.

It has ordered nine episodes of Daisy Does America, a comedy from Coquette Productions – the production company helmed by husband/wife team Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette – in which UK-based actress-comedian Daisy Donovan stars as a high-society Brit traveling the country in an effort to become an all-American girl.

A third pilot, announced earlier, is half-hour comedy Minding the Store, in which washed-up comedian Pauly Shore tries to rebuild his mother’s comedy club, Comedy Store will premiere fourth quarter 2005.

TBS has also signed a first-look development deal with Cedric the Entertainer’s production company, Bird and a Bear, for first-look rights to a reality show the comic will create with his partner, Eric Rhone.

The network’s reality show, The Real Gilligan’s Island, will premiere for a second season June 8 at 9 p.m.