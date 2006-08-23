TBS Launching Dotcomic Sites

TBS is getting into broadband, launching two sites bearing its "very funny" brand.

The first, "veryfunnyads.com," launches tonight (Aug. 23) tied to an hour special on the network, World's Funniest Commercials. The second, "Laugh Lab," (domain name to be determined) launches this fall and will program video of standup comedy routines and stream episodes of the network's new original series My Boys and 10 Items or Less.

TBS debuts its broadband channel at a time when advertisers are eager to place spots on digital media. Sister network TNT launched its broadband site DramaVision Aug. 15 with TNT original movies and extra content tied to specials on the network as well as its marquee acquired series Law & Order.

In addition to streaming TBS' new originals after their TV premieres, TBS' Laugh Lab will program extras from those shows, as well as stand-up performances that range from a minute to full-length specials; a customization tool that lets viewers tailor clips to their tastes; a video blog with viral videos and comic commentary; an area for user-generated content; funny clips of the day that can be sent to mobile devices, and other features. The veryfunnyads.com site will program funny commercials from around the world.