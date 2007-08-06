TBS Launching Broadband Baseball Postseason Channel

TBS is plating a new interactive broadband channel for extended coverage of post-season baseball.

Dubbed TBS Hot Corner (after third base, which tends to see much of the action off of right-handed hitters), the site will have live, on-demand streaming and will be launched via MLB.com in September in the run-up to the post-season.

Starting in September, the site will carry 90-second news updates and interviews, then expand Oct. 3--the start of TV coverage of the post-season--with a live hosted Webcast, multiple coverage streams and a "dugout cam."

MLB.com and TBS teamed last week to start streaming the at-bats of Barry Bonds in his race--more like a slow-speed chase of late--for Hank Aaron's career home run record.