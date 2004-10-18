TBS Lands Development Deals

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.’s comedy-themed TBS is turning to a big-name reality producer and a former Friends star to dream up future original series.

Producer Bruce Nash, whose credits include NBC reality shows like Meet My Folks and For Love or Money, and his Nash Entertainment inked a deal with TBS to produce “several” reality shows, although neither side specified the exact number or project details.

Nash already produced TBS’ successful romantic reality show last summer Outback Jack.

The network also signed former Friends cast member Courteney Cox and her husband David Arquette to create several light-hearted reality shows through their Coquette Productions.

The company has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Television for its scripted projects. They produced WE: Women Entertainment’s low-rated home makeover show Mix it Up.

TBS is aiming for both deals to produce shows that could air next year.