TBS hits with Counterstrike
TBS Superstation unleashed its latest original action movie Sunday night to
strong ratings.
Counterstrike scored a 3.1 overnight rating for its debut March 2, according to Nielsen Media Research, which
came against stiff competition from the season premiere of Home Box Office drama Six
Feet Under.
Ratings for Six Feet Under weren't available until Tuesday.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.