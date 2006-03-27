TBS Goes Nonlinear With Quigley
Michael Quigley, VP, business development, for DMX Music, has joined TBS as executive director of business development.
He will work on business models for the nonlinear distribution of Turner programming content. That includes broadband, interactive TV and wireless platforms.
It will be something of a homecoming for Quigley, onetime manager of strategic planning for Turner parent Time Warner. He is also former director of development for Liberty Digital.
