TBS Gives My Boys A Third Season

TBS is giving sitcom My Boys a third season. The series, which premiered in November 2006, saw a 14% increase in viewers from the first to second seasons, to over 1.5 million people an episode.

The nine episode third season will premiere on TBS in the first quarter of 2009.



“This past summer, My Boys continued to catch on with audiences and critics,” said Michael Wright, senior vice president in charge of the Content Creation Group for TBS, TNT and TCM, in a statement. “It’s that truly rare television combination of a talented cast with great chemistry, extremely smart and funny writing and outstanding production. My Boys is a quality show with a quality audience that continues to make the case that Turner is a true broadcast substitute.”